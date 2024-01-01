Left Menu

Oman sets 2024 budget on average oil price of $60/bbl - state TV

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:20 IST
Oman has set its 2024 budget on an average oil price of $60 per barrel and sees a budget deficit of 640 million rials ($1.66 billion) this year, around 1.5% of the country's GDP, state TV reported on Monday.

The country estimated 2024 budget revenues at around 11.01 billion rials, up 9.5% from 2023 estimates. Oman's finance minister Sultan Salim Al Habs said that the estimates in the budget were based on ensuring that "financing needs are met in the event of a decline in oil prices".

The country estimated expenditures would be up 2.6% this year from 2023 estimates at around 11.65 billion rials, which includes a public debt service of 1.05 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

