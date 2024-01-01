Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi inaugurate country's first Girls' Military School in Vrindavan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh jointly inaugurated the country's first Girls' Military School in Vrindavan on Monday. Dedicating the Samvid Gurukulam Girls Military School in the Vatsalya Gram campus, established by Sadhvi Ritambhara, to the daughters of the country, CM Yogi stressed the need for bringing out the society of the conservative mindset.

In his address, CM Yogi said that Mission Shakti is a wonderful example of daughters' safety, respect and self-reliance. "A strong society is not possible without the protection of women power, their respect and self-reliance. For this we all will have to work together. Society will have to be brought out of its conservative ideology." The Chief Minister also targeted the opposition on the occasion and remarked, "Those who were hesitant in going to Ayodhya are now complaining about not receiving the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple."

He also said that it should be the resolve of every citizen to make India a developed country by 2047. It is worth mentioning here that the Girls' Military School will impart military training along while following the CBSE curriculum. The school has 120 seats. A written examination will be held on January 21, which will be followed by e-counselling of successful candidates and preparation of the merit list. The session will start from April with three batches of girls. Apart from CBSE education, military education, sports and obstacle training will also be provided to the daughters by ex-servicemen or NCC.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, CM Yogi said that they have given permission for the admission of girls in Sainik Schools. "The tradition of Sainik Schools in the country started in Uttar Pradesh in 1960 when Dr. Sampurnanand ji was the Chief Minister. Dr. Sampurnanand ji had established the first Sainik School of his country in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. I got the opportunity to visit Sainik School, Lucknow in 2017, in the capacity of the chief minister, who is the chairman of the school. There, I came to know that girls were not admitted to that school. So, I said that from the next session girls should also be admitted to the school. We started this programme there in 2018. Sainik School Lucknow has also been fortunate that the highest medal of service to the country, Param Vir Chakra, has been awarded to one of its students, Manoj Pandey, who attained martyrdom while protecting the country in the Kargil war. Our government named Sainik School Doctor of Lucknow after Captain Manoj Pandey." CM Yogi added that today Sainik School is bringing army discipline to young boys and girls, which will help the country move forward and make the world realize the power of India. "When 140 crore Indians in one voice will take up the task of protecting India's honour, pride and glory, no power on earth will be able to stop them. Our responsibilities may vary but wherever we are we have to we have to work with the resolve to increase India's prestige globally."

CM Yogi said the priority of every citizen should be nation first, followed by religion, family and self. "If all Indian work with this feeling, we will definitely achieve the goal of a developed India set before us by Prime Minister Modi by 2047", he asserted. CM Yogi also administered several oaths to the people on the occasion, including setting themselves free from servile mentality, work towards making India developed and taking pride in heritage while staying united and performing civic duties.

CM Yogi stated further: "We have always known that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Movement was going on in Ayodhya and Vishwa Hindu Parishad was providing leadership to this movement under the guidance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and revered saints. At that time we all used to say that the people of India themselves would resolve the issue of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. The day every follower of Sanatan Dharma will shout Jai Shri Ram in unison, the path to Shri Ram's birthplace will automatically be paved." Referring to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, CM Yogi emphasized the transformation of Ayodhya that has taken place in the recent years. He remarked: "Earlier, the roads were poor and there was a single rail line. Today, we have provided four-lane connectivity from all sides. Four-lane and six-lane roads will be available not only outside Ayodhya but also inside. A visit to Ayodhya post January 22, will remind you of Treta Yug. Thousands of years ago, Lord Ram came to Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman, and now the International Airport has also been inaugurated in Ayodhya. The railway line has been connected with a double line, which has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi himself. Besides, five-six new stations are being developed in and around Ayodhya."

CM Yogi said that the government has started efforts to connect Ayodhya through waterways also after having connected it through road, rail and air. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that those who used to shy away from visiting Ayodhya, or even mentioning its name, are looking forward to getting invitations to visit the city. This change has come over because you realised your power." Notably, the birth anniversary of Sadhvi Ritambhara is celebrated on a grand note by her followers. This time Shashti Purti Mahotsav is being celebrated to commemorate the completion of 60 years of Sadhvi Ritambhara. On the last day of this three-day festival, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath, besides Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Acharya Bal Krishna participated in the programme. (ANI)

