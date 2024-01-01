Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project on Monday, for which over Rs 6255.94 crore will be spent by the state government. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the first phase at Ratagada Lenka Sahi, near Trishulia. The project will be a new lifeline for the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Transport facilities will be very easy from Bhubaneswar airport to Cuttack via Trishulia under the metro railway project.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the metro rail project will be completed in four years and that the people of the state will avail of the facility of metro rail. The metro project will have 20 stations from Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia. The first phase of the metro rail project will cover 26 km with 20 stations: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir Square, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar Square, Jaydev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nanadankanan Zoological Park, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square.

The Chief Minister further informed that a master plan for the extension of metro rail to Khurda and Puri has been prepared. (ANI)

