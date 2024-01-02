Left Menu

Federal Bank posts 18 pc loan growth in Q3
Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has posted an 18 per cent growth in advances to Rs 2.02 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Total advances stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew 20 per cent and wholesale credit book grew 17 per cent. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 55:45, it said.

The bank's deposits also rose 19 per cent to Rs 2.39 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 2.01 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.

