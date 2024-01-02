BJP meeting on Ram Mandir underway in Delhi, Nadda present, Amit Shah to join later

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir is being held in New Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda is present in the meeting and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join the meeting.

About 150 people are present in the meeting. Representatives from all the states have joined. BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav are at the meeting.

UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Organization General Secretary Dharampal, Rajeshwar Singh arrived for the meeting from Uttar Pradesh. As per a source, there will be review of 'Akshat' distribution program and arrangement on taking people to Ram mandir post-consecration. Public meetings and outreach plans will be discussed and made today. Celebration at district and booth level will also be discussed in the meeting today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set the tone for the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22, saying that the whole world is waiting for the "historic moment". (ANI)

