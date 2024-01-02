BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Manipur, condition stable

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday is stable and has been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. Four police commandos and one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were reported injured on Tuesday in an ambush attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh town.

A senior BSF officer informed that the injured jawan has been shifted to RIMS, where he is undergoing treatment, and his condition is stable. "The injured jawan was on picket duty when the attack happened. He suffered injuries along with state police commandos. They all have been shifted to RIMS," said the officer.

The officer said that the deployment of paramilitary forces is at the behest of state police for law and order situations. Meanwhile, curfew was reimposed on Sunday at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of the state after intermittent gunfights between armed miscreants and State police commandos since Saturday afternoon.

The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023. With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace. (ANI)

