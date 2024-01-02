Left Menu

BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Manipur, condition stable

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday is stable and has been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:20 IST
BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Manipur, condition stable
Security personnel injured in attack being shifted to RIMS in Imphal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday is stable and has been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. Four police commandos and one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were reported injured on Tuesday in an ambush attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh town.

A senior BSF officer informed that the injured jawan has been shifted to RIMS, where he is undergoing treatment, and his condition is stable. "The injured jawan was on picket duty when the attack happened. He suffered injuries along with state police commandos. They all have been shifted to RIMS," said the officer.

The officer said that the deployment of paramilitary forces is at the behest of state police for law and order situations. Meanwhile, curfew was reimposed on Sunday at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of the state after intermittent gunfights between armed miscreants and State police commandos since Saturday afternoon.

The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023. With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024