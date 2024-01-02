Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India's vehicle sales grow 24 pc in Dec

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday said its vehicle sales increased 24 per cent year-on-year to 79,483 units in December.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, had sold 63,912 vehicles in December, as per a company statement.

''The company closed December 2023 with total sales of 79,483 units, recording 24 per cent year-on-year growth,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India said in the statement.

Of the total two-wheeler sales last month, the domestic sales volume stood at 69,025 units, while the remaining 10,458 units were retailed in the overseas markets, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

