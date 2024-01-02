Left Menu

Expansion of Lucknow Metro is need of capital: Chief Minister Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for the expansion of Lucknow Metro to cater to the needs of the capital city. In an important meeting on Tuesday, he reviewed Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur Metro and said that the private sector was eager to cooperate in the expansion of metro services.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for the expansion of Lucknow Metro to cater to the needs of the capital city. In an important meeting on Tuesday, he reviewed Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur Metro and said that the private sector was eager to cooperate in the expansion of metro services. He directed officials to show their cooperation.

The following guidelines were issued by the Chief Minister in the special meeting: Get DPR prepared for the new route of the metro from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj via Chowk in Lucknow. Get suitability tests done for underground and elevated metro services. Prepare and submit the proposal as soon as possible. This phase will connect a large population with modern urban transport facilities.

The metro currently operating in Lucknow should be extended up to IIM on one side and SGPGI on the other. Many private sector companies are willing to cooperate with this. In such a situation, we should consider PPP mode for expansion. Commercial activities should be further encouraged in the Metro Rail complex. Concrete arrangements should be made for passenger service and security.

All safety arrangements should be ensured while working on underground metro projects. The standards should be strictly followed. Work is going on two new phases of the metro, each in Kanpur and Agra. There is no shortage of money for any project of public interest. The funds should be released on time. Complete projects within the stipulated time frame through regular communication and coordination.

Electric buses and e-rickshaws should be encouraged in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 17 municipal corporations. (ANI)

