MDNIY organises mass Surya Namaskar demonstration

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush organised mass Surya Namaskar demonstration on January today at MDNIY, which attracted hundreds of Yoga enthusiasts from diverse walks of life.

The event was graced by Shri Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush accompanied by Smt. Vijayalakshmi Bharadwaj, Director, MDNIY. Senior officials, staff, students of MDNIY and yoga enthusiasts also participated in the program.

Surya Namaskar is a spiritual practice, engaging asana, pranayama, and meditation techniques. Each step of Surya Namaskar has its own mantra and has a direct vitalizing effect on the vital energy (prana) of the body. Regular practice of Surya Namaskar leads to a balanced energy system at both mental and physical domains. The sequence stimulates muscles and organs in addition to cultivating concentration and stillness of mind.

This Surya Namaskar mass demonstration is part of a series of events being organized by the Ministry of Ayush from 1st to 14th January, 2023 (on the day of Makar Sakranti to commemorate the journey of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere) at various Sun temples across India.

Following the successful event organized at 108 places simultaneously and bagging Guinness World Record for Surya Namaskars in Gujarat; MDNIY hosted the SECOND event in this series to have the continuity.

Surya Namaskar is a set of 8 asanas performed in 12 steps with coordination of body and mind. This is preferably done in the early morning (sunrise).

More than 500 Yoga Sadhaks performed Surya Namaskar under the ambience of MDNIY. The programme was covered by Doordarshan and also streamed through various social media platforms of ministry of Ayush and MDNIY.

(With Inputs from PIB)