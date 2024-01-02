New terminal at Tiruchirappalli Airport symbolizes our commitment to boosting economic growth in TN: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli Airport in Tamil Nadu symbolises the commitment of the central government to enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in the southern state. Taking to X, the PM expressed his commitment to enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

"Delighted to inaugurate the state-of-the-art terminal building at Tiruchirappalli Airport. This modern facility symbolizes our commitment to enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in Tamil Nadu," the PM said. PM Modi also shared photographs of the newly inaugurated terminal, wherein he can be seen with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister for Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

PM Modi Tuesday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport -- Tamil Nadu's second-largest terminal in terms of international traffic, after the one in the capital Chennai. The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed earlier through an official release.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second-largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi also dedicated to the nation multiple railway projects worth crores. These include the doubling of the 41.4 km Salem-Magnesite Junction-Omalur-Mettur Dam section; the doubling of the rail line section of 160 km from Madurai-Tuticorin; and three projects for rail line electrification: Tiruchchirappalli-Manamadurai-Virudhunagar; Virudhunagar-Tenkasi Junction; Sengottai-Tenkasi Junction; Tirunelveli- Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur. The rail projects are tipped to help improve the rail capacity to carry freight and passengers and contribute to economic development and employment generation in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

