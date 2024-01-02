People of Tripura won't forget former Minister Surajit Datta's contribution: CM Saha

Left Menu

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that whether in politics or personal life, the people of Tripura will never forget former Minister and MLA Surajit Datta, who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that whether in politics or personal life, the people of Tripura will never forget former Minister and MLA Surajit Datta, who passed away recently. CM Saha said this while addressing a meet organized by Pradesh BJP in remembrance of late Surjit Dutta at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala. "In politics or personal life, he was a man whom the people of Tripura will never forget. Sunu da, who always dedicated his life to public service, will live forever in our hearts," said the Chief Minister who shared a close relation with the late MLA. CM Saha mentioned that when Surajit Datta had entered politics, it appeared surprising to many of the people. "He always helped people. He also won elections. Sunu da knew how to give respect to elders and love to the younger and build close relationship with the public. He won the election several times and also won from the BJP ticket and was a simple man. His speeches used to attract the public. Sunu da has done a lot for this society, which no one can forget. He was a strength in our party. Amidst poor health conditions, he attended the Assembly as well as party programmes too. Today he is not physically present, but he is always with us mentally," CM Saha added.

During the program, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP Vice Presents Ashok Sinha, Subal Bhowmik, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

