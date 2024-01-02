Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar to visit Jammu on January 4, to be Chief Guest at 8th convocation of SKUAST

During his visit to the Union Territory, the Vice President will also be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Biotech Startup Expo in Kathua

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:15 IST
Vice President Dhankhar to visit Jammu on January 4, to be Chief Guest at 8th convocation of SKUAST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: Vice President Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Jammu and Kashmir on January 4, said the Vice President's Secretariat.

During his one-day tour, Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu.

During his visit to the Union Territory, the Vice President will also be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Biotech Startup Expo in Kathua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

