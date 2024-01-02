Vice President Dhankhar to visit Jammu on January 4, to be Chief Guest at 8th convocation of SKUAST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Jammu and Kashmir on January 4, said the Vice President's Secretariat.

During his one-day tour, Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu.

During his visit to the Union Territory, the Vice President will also be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Biotech Startup Expo in Kathua. (ANI)

