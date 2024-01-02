INVEST Goa 2024 Summit to be held in collaboration with CII on January 29

Left Menu

The flagship event organised by the state government in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner is aimed at fostering industrial development and collaboration in the state of Goa.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:54 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) said on Tuesday that the INVEST Goa 2024 Summit will be held on January 29 at Dona Paula, Goa. The flagship event organised by the state government in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner is aimed at fostering industrial development and collaboration in the state. The INVEST Goa 2024 Summit will explore key highlights of government policies, including the Goa Industrial Growth and Investment Promotion Policy 2022, the Goa Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2023, the Goa Electric Mobility Promotion Policy 2021, and the Goa Startup Policy 2021.

Goa-IDC also announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity with the unveiling of a dynamic new logo. The new logo encapsulates the corporation's renewed dedication to fostering industrial progress, embracing change and meeting the evolving needs of Goa's industrial landscape.

The sleek design and vibrant elements mirror the forward-thinking approach of Goa-IDC, representing a bold step into the future. The new logo symbolises its visionary commitment to embracing change and leading the way in sustainable industrial development in Goa. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated, "The unveiling of the new Goa-IDC logo is a momentous occasion for Goa-IDC, representing not just a visual transformation but a commitment to growth and a significant shift in industrial policies. The emphasis on welcoming green industries is a visionary step, inviting prosperity and job security for our fellow Goans. I am confident that the Invest GOA 2024 Summit will be instrumental in supporting the state's endeavour to grow further through enhancing industrial engagement and constructively engaging with global stakeholders."

He also added that "the INVEST Goa 2024 Summit will serve as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to come together and explore opportunities for sustainable economic growth in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

