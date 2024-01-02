MP officials hold meeting with transporter unions to end strike, give information about new hit-and-run law

Senior officials of Madhya Pradesh held a meeting with various truck, bus and school bus operator unions for ending the strike observed in connection with the new hit-and-run law and gave them necessary information about the proposed new law, according to an official release. The release states, "In pursuance of the order given by Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday about the strike being conducted against the new hit and run law, a meeting of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Home Department, Secretary of Transport Department, Additional Transport Commissioner along with various truck, school bus and bus operators unions was organised to end the strike. In the said meeting, necessary information was given to the unions concerned about the proposed new law."

"Section 106 (2) of the proposed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) describes the provision of maximum punishment of 10 years in that situation only when the vehicle driver, after causing death of a person in a road accident, runs away from the spot without informing the police or magistrate. No minimum punishment has been defined in it. If a person meets with an accident and informs the police or magistrate about it, then the provisions of Section 106 (2) of the BNS do not apply to him. It was also clarified that the punishment mentioned in the law is determined by the Court after following the entire legal process," it added. The release further reads that the amount of fine is not particularly mentioned in Section 106 (2) of the BNS. The information regarding the provision of fine amount of Rs 7 lakh or Rs 10 lakh is misleading and false. If the driver timely informs the police about the death in the accident, then in that case there is a provision of the bail section in the new law as well.

The officials also called upon the representatives of various truck, school bus and bus operator unions by clarifying the above conditions to cooperate to continue the services as usual and to end the strike. (ANI)

