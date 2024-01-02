Telangana : G Kishan Reddy dares ruling Congress govt to seek CBI probe in Kaleshwaram project lapses

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday dared the ruling Congress government in the state to write to the BJP-led Union government if they were seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the alleged lapses in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "I want to tell the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that if you want CBI action in the Kaleshwaram project, then you should write to the Central Government.".

He further added that the centre will start an investigation within 48 hours. "If you don't do this then we will say that BRS and Congress are one, because they are not coming forward to investigate this project..." the BJP leader alleged.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in Telangana's Kaleshwaram. During the recent election campaigning, Congress directly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

"BRS and the Congress are separate. BRS and the BJP are the same. That is why they were not asking for a CBI probe. What is PM Modi doing? What is Kishan Reddy doing?" Revanth Reddy would often allege during elections, said Reddy. Earlier in November, Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has been promoted at the international level as the most outstanding project in the world, but thousands of crores of public money were wasted as "the project caved in due to faulty planning."

The project aims to produce a total of 240 TMC (195 from Medigadda Barrage, 20 from Sripada Yellampalli project and 25 from groundwater), of which 169 have been allocated for irrigation, 30 for Hyderabad municipal water, 16 for miscellaneous industrial uses, and 10 for drinking water in nearby villages, with the remainder being estimated evaporation loss, according to an official statement. (ANI)

