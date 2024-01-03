TN's Palani Temple procures Rs 5.59 crore worth jaggery powder

Left Menu

Authorities at the Palani Bala Dhandayuthapani Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, have purchased more than one crore kg of jaggery powder worth Rs 5.59 crore from November 25-December 31, officials here said on Wednesday. According to officials of the Kavindapadi marketing committee, the Palani temple authorities purchased 1.18 crore kg of jaggery powder worth Rs 5.59 crore from November 25 to December 31, 2023.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at the Palani Bala Dhandayuthapani Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, have purchased more than one crore kg of jaggery powder worth Rs 5.59 crore from November 25-December 31, officials here said on Wednesday. The jaggery was used to prepare additional quantities of the famed 'Panchamirtham', a sweet dish sold at the temple, anticipating the rush of devotees that usually comes during the Sabarimala season, officials said. The jaggery is procured from Kavindapadi marketing committee in Erode, a district noted for its sugarcane crop and jaggery powder. According to officials of the Kavindapadi marketing committee, the Palani temple authorities purchased 1.18 crore kg of jaggery powder worth Rs 5.59 crore from November 25 to December 31, 2023. The officials said that more than 10 crore kg of jaggery is procured every year for preparing 'Panchamirtham.' Farmers of Ayyampalayam, Aandipalayam, Odathurai, Ponnachi Pudur, Koogalur and some other villages in Erode district grow sugarcane. After harvest, the sugarcance is crushed to produce jaggery and jaggery powder. The Palani temple authorities purchase the jaggery from Kavindapadi regulated marketing committee in the auction sale conducted every Saturday.

