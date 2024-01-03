India's Gujarat state signs deals worth $86 bln ahead of investment summit
Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The government of Gujarat has signed initial investment agreements worth 7.17 trillion Indian rupees ($86.07 billion)with 58 companies in the energy, oil and gas, chemical and other sectors, it said on Wednesday.
The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been signing these agreements ahead of its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to take place in state capital Gandhinagar from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12. ($1 = 83.3089 Indian rupees)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Indian
- Gandhinagar
- Narendra Modi
- Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?
IAF, Indian Army join forces as unprecedented rainfall floods Tamil Nadu
Hindu-Americans can play critical role in President Biden's re-election: Democratic Indian-American fundraiser
SUTRA 2023: Pioneering Sustainable Trade Practices in Indian Markets
Indian airlines likely to prune losses to Rs 3,000-5,000 cr this fiscal: ICRA