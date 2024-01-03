Left Menu

HMSI sales rise 27 pc to 3,17,123 units in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:42 IST
HMSI sales rise 27 pc to 3,17,123 units in Dec
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 3,17,123 units in December 2023 as compared to 2,50,171 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales were at 2,86,101 units last month, as compared to 2,33,151 units in December 2022, at a growth of 22.71 per cent, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Exports were at 31,022 units as against 17,020 units in the year-ago period, it added.

In the calendar year 2023, the company sold 43,84,559 units, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

