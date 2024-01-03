Left Menu

Purrs in the wild: Namibian Cheetah gives birth to 3 cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

"Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi ji to restore ecological balance," posted Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on X.

Namibian Cheetah Aasha births 3 cubs at MP's Kuno National Park (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kuno National Park (KNP) welcomed new members to its wildlife sanctuary after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to three cubs at the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. "Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi ji to restore ecological balance," posted Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on X.

The Minister also congratulated the experts involved in Project Cheetah and said, "My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India." Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also sent out a congratulatory message on the birth of the cubs.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Yadav said, "Three new cubs have been born in Kuno National Park under the Cheetah project started under the leadership of PM Modi and the Madhya Pradesh government. I want to congratulate all the officials of Madhya Pradesh." Earlier last month, female cheetah named Veera was released in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

The cheetah was released in the Nayagaon forest range, which falls under the Pipalbaori tourist zone, said an official statement. The release of the cheetahs is part of the 'Cheetah Reintroduction Project' and allows tourists to see the animals in the designated area.

Kuno National Park is situated on the Northern side of the Vidhyachal mountains and has an area of 344.686 sq km. It was named after a tributary of the Chambal River. (ANI)

