Scoreboard on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa

South Africa (2nd innings): Aiden Markram batting 36 Dean Elgar c Kohli b Mukesh 12 Tony de Zorzi c Rahul b Mukesh 1 Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Bumrah 1 David Bedingham batting 7 Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-41, 3-45 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-0-25-1, Mohammed Siraj 5-2-11-0, Mukesh Kumar 6-2-25-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)