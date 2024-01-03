Left Menu

Vedanta's aluminium production rises to 5,99,000 tonnes in December quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:25 IST
Vedanta's aluminium production rises to 5,99,000 tonnes in December quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its total aluminium production rose 6 per cent to 5,99,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current financial year.

The company's aluminium output stood at 5,66,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

At Zinc International, the total mined production declined 40 per cent to 41,000 tonnes in the December quarter compared to 69,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka was flat at 1.4 million tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal.

The production of pig iron was higher at 2,03,000 tonnes in the latest December quarter compared to 2,00,000 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

According to the filing, the production of saleable steel increased 11 per cent to 3,41,000 tonnes due to improved operational efficiency and availability of blast furnaces.

It was at 3,06,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024