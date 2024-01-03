OPEC+ to hold monitoring meeting on Feb 1 - source

OPEC+ will hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on February 1, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, usually holds such meetings every two months to monitor the implementation of its production agreements.

The meeting will be held virtually via video conference, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)