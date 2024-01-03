Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:23 IST
OPEC+ to hold monitoring meeting on Feb 1 - source
OPEC+ will hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on February 1, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, usually holds such meetings every two months to monitor the implementation of its production agreements.

The meeting will be held virtually via video conference, the source said.

