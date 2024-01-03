Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Chennai Book Fair 2024

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the Chennai Book Fair 2024 at Nandanam YMCA Grounds here. The book fair will be on until January 21 and the timing is from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Sunday and Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on weekdays, said the organisers.

Special halls containing books for prison inmates, books for children and special book sections will be set up this year, like last year, they added. Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi and the state Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian were present at the inauguration.

Tamil Nadu's top scholars will be participating in the book fair. Even the International Book Festival will be held in Chennai for 3 days on January 16, 17, and 18 at the Chennai Trade Centre in the Nandambakkam area. It is expected that more readers will come this year than last year. Thousands of books will be put up for sale in more than 900 stalls this time. (ANI)

