Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Chennai Book Fair 2024

Special halls containing books for prison inmates, books for children and special book sections will be set up this year, like last year, they added.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:40 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Chennai Book Fair 2024
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the Chennai Book Fair 2024 at Nandanam YMCA Grounds here. The book fair will be on until January 21 and the timing is from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Sunday and Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on weekdays, said the organisers.

Special halls containing books for prison inmates, books for children and special book sections will be set up this year, like last year, they added. Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi and the state Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian were present at the inauguration.

Tamil Nadu's top scholars will be participating in the book fair. Even the International Book Festival will be held in Chennai for 3 days on January 16, 17, and 18 at the Chennai Trade Centre in the Nandambakkam area. It is expected that more readers will come this year than last year. Thousands of books will be put up for sale in more than 900 stalls this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024