J-K: Police attach orchard land of terror accused in UAPA case

The Ganderbal Police has attached orchard land measuring 10 marlas belonging to a terror accused, officials said in a press release. The decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), police said.

The police have attached the orchard land located at Revenue Estate Wakoora belonging to one Lateef Ahmad Kambay, son of Gh Mohd Kambay, resident of Wakoora, in pursuance to orders passed by Honorable Court of Additional Session Judge (Special Judge designated under National Investigation Agency Act). The accused is currently under trail and is lodged at Central Jail Srinagar. The property has been attached under section 33 (1) of the UAPA, the release said.

The land has been attached under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 13, 18, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, registered at Ganderbal Police Station, it added. The press release highlighted that Ganderbal Police continues its vigilant stance against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security.

It said that this operation underscores the commitment of Ganderbal Police to curb unlawful activities, particularly those with potential connections to acts against the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Such measures play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, contributing to the larger goal of ensuring the safety and security of the area, the release said adding that the action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism that pose threats to peace and harmony in the area. (ANI)

