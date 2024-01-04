Uttarakhand: Youth arrested for killing cousin over suspected illicit relations, property greed

A youth has been arrested for allegedly killing his cousin over suspicion of him having illicit relations and greed for property in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, said police on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Yash, alias Krish. His body was recovered from the Bairagi Camp area under the Kankhal Police Station on January 1.

A case was registered in this regard following the complaint from the victim's family. During the investigation, police got to know that it was the victim's cousin who took him out shopping and then killed him by strangulating him.

SSP Pramendra Dobal said, "During the investigation, the accused has confessed his crime. He is the person who first saw the body. When interrogated, he said that he took out the victim for shopping and strangulated him. An iPhone and blood-stained T-shirt of the deceased were recovered from the accused." The accused has been arrested, and further proceedings into the case are on, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)