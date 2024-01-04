Left Menu

Ayodhya gets ready for green pilgrimage with electric cars for public transport

Rapid Work is underway to make Ayodhya smart as an international religious tourism city. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad have come to Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir consecration ceremony to be held on 22 January.

Electric cars in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rapid Work is underway to make Ayodhya city as an international religious tourism city. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony to be held on 22 January. The government is also making separate arrangements for VVIP tourists. Electric cars have now been started to make Ayodhya a net zero carbon emission city.

12 electric cars have been deployed to provide a pleasant journey to VVIP tourists. All these 12 electric cars are parked at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya to welcome VVIPs. "These electric cars will be provided for all those who come here to visit Ram Mandir. You can find electric cars everywhere in Ayodhya now. Currently, there are 12 cars in the fleet which will be available for booking via a mobile application," said Dilip Pandey, local supervisor of the electric car taxi service in Ayodhya.

"More cars will be brought in by January 22. These electric cars will help in visiting all the religious centres like Ram Janambhoomi, Suraj Kund, Suryu river, Bharat Kund, etc. The fare for these electric cars will start at Rs 250 for 10kms, Rs 400 for 20 kms and goes up to Rs 3000 for 12 hours," Dilip Pandey further added. After a few days, many more electric cars will be deployed in Ayodhya for tourists. These electric cars will be deployed at special places in Ayodhya. All electric cars will be connected to the mobile app in the near future. The tourists will be able to easily book electric cars through their mobile app.

The trial of India manufactured electric cars has been started for the people coming to Ayodhya Cantt station. The people commuting in the electric cars are also asked to share their experiences. Passengers coming to Ayodhya railway station have praised the development of Ayodhya as well as their electric car journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

