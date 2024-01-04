Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila to merge her party with Congress today

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila is all set to merge with the Congress party in Telangana today. YS Sharmila on her visit to Idupulapaya on Wednesday, announced her readiness to join the Congress party and said that she will soon be meeting the Congress top brass in New Delhi.

The significant move by the YSRTP chief comes days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. During the recent assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

"I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections. Highlighting the significance of the support, she stated that the Congress party's victory in 31 seats in Telangana was largely due to their abstention from contesting.

"In more than 55 constituencies I am going to affect the Congress vote bank and in more than 20 constituencies, I am going to help Congress lose in case I contest," she said. YS Sharmila could be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sharmila is also expected to play a role in the elections of Andhra Pradesh which will also be held next year.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. (ANI)

