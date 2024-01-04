J-K: Fire breaks out at Dar Gali Bus Stand in Kupwara, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the Dar Gali Bus stand area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district in the early morning hours today. Around 15 shops and one residential house were gutted in fire.

Locals and police rushed to the spot, along with fire tenders, to douse off the fire. However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

