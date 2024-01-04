Left Menu

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, wanted Hizbul terrorist, captured in Delhi

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:30 IST
Javed Ahmed Mattoo, wanted Hizbul terrorist, captured in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Special Cell captured wanted terrorist, Hizbul Mujahideen, in the national capital on Thursday. The arrested terrorist, identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a search operation for him. Matto, a resident of J-K's Sopore, has also been to Pakistan.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Jave's brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. Matoo was wanted in several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024