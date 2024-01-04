Left Menu

Central Bank records 15 pc loan growth in Q3

As a result, the total business of the bank increased 11.5 per cent to Rs 6.17 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 19:19 IST
Central Bank records 15 pc loan growth in Q3
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday said it has posted a 14.9 per cent growth in advances to Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the December quarter. Total advances stood at Rs 2.08 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits rose a tad lower at 9.52 per cent to Rs 3.77 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 3.44 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said. As a result, the total business of the bank increased 11.5 per cent to Rs 6.17 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, it added. Private sector Bandhan Bank said the total loan increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for the December quarter as compared to Rs 97,787 crore at the end of the third quarter, registering a 18.6 per cent growth.

The bank's deposits rose 14.8 per cent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Bandhan Bank said in separate regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024