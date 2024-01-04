Assam: Livestock and Poultry Show to be held in Guwahati from Jan 5 to 7
The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation have jointly organized the Livestock and Poultry Show 2023-24 in Guwahati which will be started from January 5.
The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation have jointly organized the Livestock and Poultry Show 2023-24 in Guwahati which will be started from January 5. The show will be continued till January 7 at the College of Veterinary Science Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.
Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Thursday said that the Livestock and Poultry Show will begin from tomorrow (January 5). "There will be 200 stalls in the 3-day long show and teams from Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and other states of the country will participate in this show," Atul Bora said.
According to the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, seminar sessions, exhibitions, interactive sessions, competitions, and shows will be held in the Livestock and Poultry Show. (ANI)
