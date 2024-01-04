Assam: Livestock and Poultry Show to be held in Guwahati from Jan 5 to 7

Left Menu

The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation have jointly organized the Livestock and Poultry Show 2023-24 in Guwahati which will be started from January 5.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:43 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation have jointly organized the Livestock and Poultry Show 2023-24 in Guwahati which will be started from January 5. The show will be continued till January 7 at the College of Veterinary Science Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Thursday said that the Livestock and Poultry Show will begin from tomorrow (January 5). "There will be 200 stalls in the 3-day long show and teams from Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and other states of the country will participate in this show," Atul Bora said.

According to the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, seminar sessions, exhibitions, interactive sessions, competitions, and shows will be held in the Livestock and Poultry Show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

