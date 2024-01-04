Left Menu

Maximum temperatures in range of 12-18 degree celsius in North India's plains

As per the available data, Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung areas recorded maximum temperatures at 11.4°C and 12.5°C, respectively. Ayanagar followed closely at a maximum temperature of 11.6°C.

Morning visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to persistent low cloud cover and consequent unavailability of sunlight; maximum temperatures are in the range of 12-18°C which are below normal by 2-6°C over many parts of Punjab-Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north Madhya Pradesh resulting in severe cold day conditions over these areas. Under the influence of warm and moist southwesterly winds, minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C from January 7, 2024 onwards.

Isolated to scattered very light/light rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, South Haryana and South Uttar Pradesh from January 8-9, 2024. As per the available data, Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung areas recorded maximum temperatures at 11.4°C and 12.5°C, respectively. Ayanagar followed closely at a maximum temperature of 11.6°C.

Similarly, Chandigarh registered a maximum temperature of 17.1°C while neighbouring areas like Ambala, Hisar, and Rohtak noted temperatures at 15.8°C, 12.0°C, and 13.3°C, respectively. Meanwhile, Punjab's Ludhiana, Patiala, and Amritsar witnessed maximum temperatures at 11.0°C, 10.5°C, and 11.4°C, respectively.

Rajasthan reported Churu, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Kota with maximum temperatures between 12.5°C and 16.4°C, marking departures from normal temperatures by -6.0°C to -8.0°C. In Uttar Pradesh, cities like Meerut, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Fursatganj, Bareilly, Jhansi, and Aligarh observed maximum temperatures ranging from 14.6°C to 17.2°C.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Nowgong, Khajuraho, Sagar, Bhopal, and Damoh recorded maximum temperatures between 14.1°C and 17.6°C. (ANI)

