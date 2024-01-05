Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Tirupati

A seven-year-old girl named Hasini was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside her house in Pullayabadi, Ward 14 of Venkatagiri in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 12:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Tirupati
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old girl named Hasini was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside her house in Pullayabadi, Ward 14 of Venkatagiri in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. Prompt action by family members averted a potentially tragic outcome as they swiftly intervened and rescued Hasini from the vicious dog attack.

Following the incident, the injured girl was immediately admitted to the government hospital for medical attention where she underwent treatment. The victim's family expressed concern, sought accountability, and questioned government officials about their responsibility in addressing the issue.

"Today, stray dogs have bitten my daughter, and she has been hospitalized. Officials should take immediate measures to address the stray dog menace," said Venkata Ramana. Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district 5 days back where a six-year-old boy named Karthikeya was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while on his way to karate class. The boy sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Such incidents highlight the pressing need for local authorities to address the rising concern of stray dogs and take proactive steps to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children who are more vulnerable to such attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024