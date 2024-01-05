Parliament Security Breach: "They are aware of the repercussions of polygraph test", says counsel for five accused

After the five accused in the Parliament security breach case gave consent to a polygraph test, Advocate Amit Shukla, counsel for the accused on Friday said that they are aware as to what the repercussions of the polygraph test are. Earlier in the day, five out of six accused arrested in a parliament security breach case on Friday gave their consent to a polygraph test. Accused Neelam Azad denied the polygraph test. In addition, accused Manoranjan and Sagar also have their consent for the Narco Analysis and Brain Mapping test.

"They are aware as to what are the repercussions of the test (polygraph). They are also being apprised as to what is the evidentiary value of these tests or the outcome of the test. And post all the briefing they gave their consent for the conduction of the test," Shukla told ANI. Shukla is representing five out of the six accused namely, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, and Mahesh Kumawat.

"The reason for these tests is known to everybody. It can be twofold. Number one, as to what transpired and number two, to collect further evidence...From today eight days (police custody has been extended). They will be produced on the 13th of this month," he added. Meanwhile, the court has also extended the police custody of all accused persons for a further eight days.

All the accused were produced before the court. Legal Aid Counsel sought 15 minutes for a legal meeting concerning the polygraph test. The court allowed the same. Thereafter accused Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, and Mahesh Kumawat gave their consent for the Polygraph test. In addition, Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma gave their consent for the Narco analysis and Brain mapping test. However, the accused Neelam Azad denies consent for the polygraph test.

Meanwhile, Delhi police sought a further eight days of custody for the confrontation of mobile data. The special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap submitted that a Polygraph of all six accused is required and in addition the Narco and Brain mapping of Manoranjan and Sagar. Legal Aid Counsel opposed the police custody and submitted that the confrontation of data can be done in judicial custody and a polygraph also can be done in judicial custody. SPP also submitted that they will receive the data of mobile phones by Monday from the FSL. SPP also submitted that UAPA empowered the agency to take police custody for up to 30 days.

The court extended the police custody of all accused for the next eight days after hearing the submissions of the counsel. Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Amit Shukla asked the reason for the Narco and Brain mapping of two accused Manoranjan and Sagar. SPP said it was advised by the expert and we are bound by the same. All the accused persons have been arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case. They are running in police custody. This case pertains to a security breach on the anniversary of the Parliament Attack on December 13. (ANI)

