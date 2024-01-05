Left Menu

Salem steel plant sale scrapped: Cong says victory of those who opposed 'ill-thought move'

Now it appears that the privatisation has been called off. It is a victory no doubt for the workers who agitated against the sale and for parties like the Indian National Congress that had stoutly opposed the ill-thought move, Ramesh said.But the uncertainty these past few years has affected the companies for which the Modi government is solely responsible, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:55 IST
Salem steel plant sale scrapped: Cong says victory of those who opposed 'ill-thought move'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government after it decided to scrap the privatisation of SAIL's Salem Steel Plant, saying it is a victory for the workers who protested against the sale and for parties such as itself that had stoutly opposed the ''ill-thought move''.

The government on Wednesday said it has decided to scrap the privatisation of SAIL's Salem Steel Plant (SSP) in Tamil Nadu. This was the third unit of public sector major SAIL where the government has decided not to go ahead with the strategic sale.

Earlier in 2019, it decided to halt the privatisation of Durgapur-based Alloys Steels Plant (ASP) while in 2022, the sale of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravati, Karnataka was called off citing a lack of interest from bidders.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, ''Five years back the Modi government decided to sell off three units of SAIL: the Alloys Steel Plant at Durgapur, the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravati and the Salem Steel Plant. Now it appears that the privatisation has been called off.'' ''It is a victory no doubt for the workers who agitated against the sale and for parties like the Indian National Congress that had stoutly opposed the ill-thought move,'' Ramesh said.

But the uncertainty these past few years has affected the companies for which the Modi government is solely responsible, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024