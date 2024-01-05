Hardeep S Puri inaugurates seminar on Grievance Redressal Committee for Street Vendors

Shri Hardeep S. Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, stressed the significance of establishing and maintaining robust Grievance Redressal Committees under the Street Vendors Act 2014, to resolve disputes and conflicts among street vendors. Speaking while inaugurating a seminar on ‘Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for Street Vendors’ yesterday, the Minister congratulated the States/UTs who have constituted GRC and urged remaining States /UTs to expedite the constitution of the Committee at the earliest. He said that street vendors have long played an integral role in the urban informal economy and the Ministry is committed to creating a supportive and empowering environment for street vendors across the nation.

The seminar on ‘Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for Street Vendors’ was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on January 04, 2024. The seminar aimed to sensitise all States and Union territories on the importance of robust GRCs and brought together key stakeholders, including GRC members, to enhance their understanding of the legal provisions within the Street Vendors Act 2014. The seminar was attended by officials from the Union and State Government, partner from civil society organisations, member from GRC and other experts. The event served as a platform for capacity building among State officials and GRC members, to address the challenges faced by street vendors and ensure the protection of their rights. Participants also had the opportunity to exchange best practices from States and Union Territories that have successfully constituted and managed effective GRCs under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

During the seminar, two websites, the refreshed PAiSA Portal Dashboard and the PM SVANidhi Mission Monitoring Portal, were launched by the Hon’ble Minister. These portals will provide real-time progress updates on the mission and scheme, fostering transparency and accountability.

At the event, the Centre for Civil Society made a presentation on the Street Vendors Act, 2014 and GRC, shedding light on the legal framework and its implications. A panel discussion on "Strengthening Grievance Redressal Mechanisms for Street Vendors" engaged panelists in addressing the challenges faced by street vendors and proposing effective solutions.

By forming, 4,342 Town Vending Committees, demarcating 13,403 vending zones, constructing 1,350 vending markets, and issuing 38.06 lakh Certificates of Vending, the Act safeguards vendors from arbitrary evictions, fostering economic sustainability and contributing to vibrant urban spaces.

(With Inputs from PIB)