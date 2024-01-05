Coal India partners with EdCIL for education initiative in Jharkhand

State-owned CIL has entered into an initial pact with EdCIL (India) Ltd for an education initiative in 11 mining districts of Jharkhand. EdCIL (India) Ltd is a consultancy and project management firm. The initiative is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. ''CIL (Coal India Ltd) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EdCIL (India) Ltd for 'digitising education in eleven districts of Jharkhand','' the coal ministry said in a statement on Friday. The project will be implemented in 11 districts of Jharkhand within a period of three years. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 27.08 crore. The 11 districts have mining areas of three subsidiaries of CIL --Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL). Among others, the projects has a provision for teacher training and three-year maintenance of installed equipment. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

