Encroachment row: Farmer tries to immolate self outside SDM's office in Mawana

A 53-year-old farmer on Friday attempted to immolate himself in front of the SDM's office in Mawana of this district, officials said.

The farmer, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, was taken to the community health centre, they said.

The officials said that the farmer identified as Jagbeer, a resident of Alipur Morna village, was then referred to Meerut for treatment.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena said that the incident took place in Mawana on Friday afternoon.

He added that an application was retrieved from the farmer's pocket in which he had said that the forest department had removed encroachment from his land and a verification of this should be done.

Meena said that the incident took place in respect with Thursday's removal of encroachment by the forest department along with the revenue department and handing over the land to the forest department.

The farmer tried to immolate himself while protesting against this action, he added.

Meanwhile, Range Officer Ravikant Chaudhary said that the allegations levelled by the farmer are wrong.

Chaudhary said that the farmer had been illegally for the past few years occupying this land, which were removed during the anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the forest department.

He said that the land has been freed, adding the forest department has taken it back.

