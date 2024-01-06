Odesa region ports cargo rises 15 pct in '23, governor says
Ports in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa boosted cargo handling in 2023, amid the war with Russia, by 15 percent year-on-year, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Friday. There are three main ports in Odesa region - Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk.
Kiper said a large part of the cargo was farm goods sent to destinations in Europe, Asia and the United States. He also said that more than 400 vessels had taken on cargo and passed through "corridors" overseen to facilitate and protect shipping -- initially an itinerary organised with the assent of Russia and the United Nations and subsequently through an "alternative" corridor hugging Ukraine's southern coast.
Earnings derived from grain shipments would be calculated in February, Kiper said. There are three main ports in Odesa region - Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk.
