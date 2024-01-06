Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs comprehensive upgrades for transport department

In a review meeting at the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials of the Transport Department to maintain cleanliness and provide modern amenities at bus stations, said an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday. He emphasized the need for crash barriers and tree planting in accident-prone areas and called for special attention to the fitness testing of vehicles to prevent accidents.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of training and medical care for vehicle drivers, constant awareness of traffic rules, and the promotion of government schemes through roadways buses. Additionally, he urged arrangements for new vehicles to replace old ones in hilly areas for public safety, the statement added. The focus was placed on bolstering bus station facilities, ensuring road safety, and advancing the overall efficiency of the transport network.

According to the official statement by the CMO, CM Dhami during the meeting instructed officials, "Bus stations should be made clean and equipped with modern amenities. Crash barriers and trees should be planted along roads in accident-prone areas. To prevent accidents, special care should be taken for the fitness testing of vehicles." "Proper arrangements should also be made for the training and medical treatment of vehicle drivers. People should be constantly made aware of traffic rules. Important government schemes should also be publicized through the roadways' buses. From the point of view of public safety, arrangements for new vehicles should be made in place of old vehicles in hilly areas," further stated the CMO's statement on CM.

Plans were outlined in the meeting to initiate bus services from Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar to Ayodhya to accommodate the increasing number of devotees and tourists. It was emphasized in the meeting that strict actions will be taken against those tampering with vehicle number plates to maintain accountability and safety on the roads.

It was also informed in the meeting that the condition of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has continuously improved in the last two financial years. In the financial year 2022-23, the corporation made a profit of Rs 29.06 crore, whereas so far in this financial year it has made a profit of Rs 27 crore. "The revenue receipts of the Transport Department have also increased continuously in the last two financial years. There has been an increase of 20.86 percent in 2021-22 and 34.52 percent in 2022-23. So far in this financial year, there has been an increase of 11.20 percent compared to last year," read the official statement by the CMO.

It further mentioned that with the increase in online facilities in the transport department, enforcement actions have also increased and funds have been released for the construction of vehicle testing centers in Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh. The statement mentioned that the construction work of ISBT in Almora is about to be completed, 58 services are being provided online by the Transport Department, all license-related services have been made online, 20 services related to registration, and eight services related to permits are being provided online.

Significant strides have been made towards road safety with the installation of ANPR cameras at multiple locations, the deployment of interceptor vehicles and bike squads, and the implementation of vehicle location tracking devices in thousands of vehicles, said the official statement. The establishment of automated driving test tracks across various cities in the state was highlighted as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance road safety measures, it added.

The CMO's official statement further mentioned that, in alignment with the state's vision for economic growth, the Transport Department has inked 22 MoUs worth Rs 3513 crore during the Investor Summit. They have been identified with high, medium, and low priority, and action is being taken to bring them to the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)