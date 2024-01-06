Plea in Delhi High Court over man's death after four hospitals deny him treatment

A plea has been moved in Delhi High Court highlighting a recent incident in which a man who jumped out of a moving police van died as allegedly four government hospitals in the national capital denied him treatment. The application mentioned the shocking incident that took place between the late evening of January 2 and early morning of January 3, which was also widely reported by media outlets.

The application submitted that the 47-year-old injured patient Pramod died as he was refused admission by four Government hospitals due to the non-availability of necessary facilities including CT Scan, ICU/ Ventilator bed and also including absence of a communication network between the hospitals in the national capital. The plea alleged that first Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital simply referred the injured patient Pramod to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. The GTB Hospital did not admit the injured man on the grounds of the non-availability of a CT Scan. Thereafter, Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) did not admit him on the ground that it had no ICU/ Ventilator bed available. Lastly, when the injured man was again brought to JPC Hospital, he was declared dead at 5:45 am on January 3.

The plea further submitted that the facts reveal a commission of criminal negligence on the part of the said hospitals which are run either by the Delhi Government or the Central Government which led to the death of injured man Pramod. Had the 47-year-old man who had sustained injures been admitted to any of the said hospitals and provided with proper treatment, his life could have been saved.

The petition is scheduled to come for hearing on January 8, in the Delhi High Court. The plea seeks direction to the Central Government and Delhi Government to investigate into the matter and submit its report to the court and has sought punishment for persons or authorities responsible for such criminal negligence.

The application has been moved in an ongoing matter where the Delhi High Court took suo moto cognizance of a news report in which a newborn child died because the ICU bed that was required was not made available to him in any Government Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)