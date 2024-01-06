"Relentless dedication": PM Modi congratulates Team ISRO on Aditya L1 reaching L1 point

Soon after India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 reached its intended destination L1 point (Lagrange Point) on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists for their "extraordinary feat" and said that the mission is a testament to their "relentless dedication." "India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," PM Modi added in his post. Congratulating Team ISRO, Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that it is a "glorious turn of year for Bharat"

"What a glorious turn of year for Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, yet another success story scripted by Team ISRO. Aditya L1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of the Sun-Earth connection," Jitendra Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)