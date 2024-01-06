Left Menu

Special camps to be held on Jan 13, 20 for updating voters list, says MP chief electoral officer

"The work of revision of voter lists has started in the entire state from today. The voter list format (draft publication) has been published in all 64523 polling stations of the state. BLO (Booth level Officers) will be present in polling stations from January 6 to 22 in working hours for updating the voter list. Apart from this on January 13 and January 20 special camps will be organised for the addition of names," Rajan said.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:37 IST
Special camps to be held on Jan 13, 20 for updating voters list, says MP chief electoral officer
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Saturday said that special camps would be organised on January 13 and January 20 for updating the voters' list in the state. "The work of revision of voter lists has started in the entire state from today. The voter list format (draft publication) has been published in all 64523 polling stations of the state. BLO (Booth level Officers) will be present in polling stations from January 6 to 22 in working hours for updating the voter list. Apart from this on January 13 and January 20 special camps will be organised for the addition of names," Rajan said.

He added that the BLOs would visit door to door in their respective polling stations areas. Youths who have completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2024 can register their names as voters. The youths can apply online as well as offline and BLOs will help them in this duration. "Besides, Such youth who are going to turn 18 years of age on April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2024 can also give their names in advance to the BLO to get their names added in the voter list or can apply online as well," Rajan said.

The received applications will be verified by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level officers and the final voter list will be published on February 8, he further said, adding that the names of voters will be added, removed and correction will be done in this duration. According to the draft voter list published today, the total number of general voters in the state is 5,59,98,370. Of these, 2,87,90,967 are male voters and 2,72,06,136 women voters and 1267 voters are of third gender. Besides, there are 75,326 service voters in the state in which 73,028 male and 2098 female. Apart from this, there are a total of 5,03,564 differently-abled voters in the state, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

