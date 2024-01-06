Himachal govt to start standardised apple packaging; traders relieved

The Himachal horticulture department will soon implement the universal carton for packaging apples. The department organised a meeting of farmers and other stakeholders with officials on the issue on Saturday. "The horticulture groves have a prolonged demand that the apples not be sold on a per-kilogram basis; we fulfilled it by doing trade on a weight basis last year. The farmers raised objections and demanded that the 30 kg could be packaged in carton boxes, against the 20 kg fixed by us," said Jagat Singh Negi, horticulture minister.

He said that the farmers wanted to implement the universal packaging material with standardisation. "We have provisions under the APMC Act." "We have constituted a high-level committee headed by the Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture. Today we conducted a meeting with farmers and other stakeholders, including traders and corrugators, about the packaging material carton production. We have reached a consensus that universal cartons will be implemented.

Welcoming the move, Harish Chauhan, president of Himachal Pradesh, Sayunkt Kissan Manch said, "The farmers have been demanding universal packaging material for the last 13 to 14 years. The government made a decision last year to sell apple fruit on a good-weight basis but it also created a problem as weighing was not possible. So Universal Card needs to be implemented and it has been finalised. Rakesh Singha, a representative of HP Fal Utpadak Sangh welcomed the move.

"The Act of 2005 regulates the market for fruit and vegetables. It has made it clear that there is a need for standardisation. There is a fixed weight, which is by and large 20 kg after the implementation of the carton packaging. There are fluctuations in weight. There would be many shortcomings that could be rectified. We welcome the move. It is one step forward. All have agreed to save Himachal Pradesh." Harish Chauhan, President of the HP Apple Traders Association, said, "We are happy with the decision of the government that there would be a universal carton. We did not want the government to put a condition on weight. It would be uniform and cover 19 kg. It should be equal in all parts of the country." (ANI)

