Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal hails ISRO for successful Aditya-L1 mission

As the country successfully positioned the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in its designated "halo orbit" around the Lagrange point L1 on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the ISRO team for the project. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal expressed his pride and joy over the successful mission, stating: "Today India created another record in its space journey. Successful placement of #AdityaL1 in 'Halo Orbit' at Language Point 1 is a proud moment for our country." He further extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire ISRO team and all Indian citizens who contributed to this remarkable achievement, concluding his message with a resounding "Jai Hind."

Soon after India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 reached its intended destination L1 point (Lagrange Point) on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists for their "extraordinary feat" and said that the mission is a testament to their "relentless dedication." "India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," PM Modi added in his post. Congratulating Team ISRO, Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that it is a "glorious turn of the year for Bharat"

"What a glorious turn of the year for Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, yet another success story was scripted by Team ISRO. Aditya L1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of the Sun-Earth connection," Jitendra Singh said. Meanwhile, Lauding India's Solar Mission, Aditya-L1 on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is a great pride for all, similar to how the Chandrayaan program was.

He underlined that it is a great feat, as he has seen the space program for many years. "I think it's a great feat... I have seen the Space program for many years. I have been a member of the Space Commission," Jaishankar told reporters.

"I think it is a moment of great pride for us just like the Chandrayaan program was..." he said today, on ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya-L1 entering Halo Orbit. Meanwhile, speaking on the solar mission, former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said that the spacecraft should take a stable orbit at the Lagrangian point so that sun can be observed uninterruptedly for the next few years.

"The thrusters be fired in such a way that the spacecraft takes a stable orbit at the Lagrangian point from which the observation of the sun can be made uninterrupted, continuously for next few years," Madhavan Nair said, speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram. The former ISRO chief said that while on its journey, most of the instruments were calibrated, which shows that the spacecraft is in healthy condition.

In a significant scientific milestone, ISRO on Saturday injected the Aditya-L1 spacecraft - the first dedicated solar mission - into its final destination orbit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)