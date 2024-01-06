Bihar: Multiple medical colleges received threat emails in December
The official said that the threatening email was received on December 27. During the investigation, it was found that the threat was a hoax.
A panic situation was triggered after multiple medical colleges in Bihar received threatening emails nearly two weeks ago, a top police official said on Saturday evening. The official said that the threatening email was received on December 27 and during an investigation the threat was found to be a hoax.
Gaya Superintendent of Police, Himanshu, told ANI, "On December 27, almost all the medical colleges in Bihar received a threat email... Upon investigation, we found out that it was a hoax message released to create panic.". Following the incident, a First Information Report has been registered, SP Himanshu added.
The official further said that an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)
