Bihar: Multiple medical colleges received threat emails in December

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A panic situation was triggered after multiple medical colleges in Bihar received threatening emails nearly two weeks ago, a top police official said on Saturday evening. The official said that the threatening email was received on December 27 and during an investigation the threat was found to be a hoax.

Gaya Superintendent of Police, Himanshu, told ANI, "On December 27, almost all the medical colleges in Bihar received a threat email... Upon investigation, we found out that it was a hoax message released to create panic.". Following the incident, a First Information Report has been registered, SP Himanshu added.

The official further said that an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

