Himachal: FIR registered against Consumer Affairs department Inspector for dishonest withdrawal of salary

The accused Inspector was posted at Rampur in Shimla District and he, while remaining posted in Anni and Rampur, allegedly engaged several workers who used to do his official government work on nominal wages while the Inspector himself ran a flour mill in the name of his wife in a village in District Kullu.

An FIR was registered at the Shimla unit of State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) against an Inspector of the Department of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs for allegedly appointing several workers to work on his behalf without intimation to any competent authority, said an official statement by Himachal SV & ACB on Saturday. According to the official statement, the accused Inspector was posted at Rampur in Shimla District and he, while remaining posted in Anni and Rampur, allegedly engaged several workers who used to do his official government work on nominal wages while the Inspector himself ran a flour mill in the name of his wife in a village in District Kullu.

The workers were appointed by the Inspector without intimation to any competent authority. A case was registered after an enquiry was made by a team of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the SV & ACB.

The case has been registered under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating and Section 33 of the Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Specific Corrupt Practices Act, said the official statement. An investigation into the case for drawing salary for the period of absence from duty will be carried out by SIU, SV & ACB, Shimla, added the official statement. (ANI)

