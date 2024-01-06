Left Menu

Karnataka Minerals Development Corporation to invest in construction of Reshme Bhavana in Bengaluru

Karnataka Minerals Development Corporation has come forward to invest in the construction of Reshme Bhavana in the land belonging to the Sericulture Department at Okulipuram, Bengaluru.

Karnataka Minerals Development Corporation (KMDC) will invest in the construction of Reshme Bhavana on land belonging to the Sericulture Department at Okulipuram, Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed to present a detailed proposal in this regard before the Cabinet meeting, a statement said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after watching the presentation on Saturday on the outlines of the proposed project and directed to submit a detailed proposal as it is located in the central part of the city. He also instructed them to provide all information about the revenue sharing models between the sericulture department and the Karnataka Minerals Development Corporation by building and renting out commercial spaces and office spaces.

Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh, Horticulture and Mines and Geology Minister S S S Mallikarjun, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

