Mastermind of Dehradun daicoty arrested from Patna

Superintendent of police, Ajay Singh on Sunday said that the accused has been identified as Shashank who is the mastermind of the robbery.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 12:42 IST
Mastermind of Dehradun daicoty arrested from Patna
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mastermind of the robbery worth about Rs 20 crore that took place in the showroom of Reliance Jewels in the upscale Rajpur Road area of Dehradun in November last year has been arrested in Bihar's Patna. The Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, said on Sunday that the accused has been identified as Shashank, who is the mastermind of the robbery.

"Shashank, the mastermind of the robbery of Reliance Jewellery Store located on Rajpur Road, Dehradun, has been arrested by Dehradun Police in the night from Beur police station area in Patna district," he said. In a daring daylight dacoity - believed to be the biggest heist of the kind in the history of Uttarakhand -- five armed men in masks looted gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 10 crore at gunpoint from the showroom of Reliance Jewels in the upscale Rajpur Road area of Dehradun in November last years.

The dacoity took place at a time when President Droupadi Murmu was in the city to attend the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day event, and most police personnel were at Police Lines for the function. Four people entered the showroom while one was guarding outside the jewellery store, and then the miscreants held 11 employees, including the guard, in the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted gold and silver, said police.

After the robbers got the hint that the police had been alerted, they fled, leaving their bikes. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier summoned the Director General of Police and SSP Dehradun in connection with the same. (ANI)

