Biden cites concern of impact of war in Middle East on oil prices
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT Oil rose 1% on Friday as an increasing number of oil tankers diverted course from the Red Sea following the strikes. London and Washington say their strikes in Yemen were in retaliation for months of attacks by the Houthi movement on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was concerned about the impact of war in the Middle East on oil prices, which rose on Friday after the U.S. and Britain launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen on Houthi targets. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
Oil rose 1% on Friday as an increasing number of oil tankers diverted course from the Red Sea following the strikes. London and Washington say their strikes in Yemen were in retaliation for months of attacks by the Houthi movement on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza. The move raised fear of the widening of the Gaza war.
KEY QUOTES "I am very concerned," Biden told reporters on Friday when asked how concerned he was about the impact of the strikes in Yemen on oil prices, suggesting that impact was a key reason why the conflict should be stopped from widening.
"That's why we got to stop it." BY THE NUMBERS
Brent crude futures settled 88 cents, or 1.1%, higher at $78.29 a barrel. The session high was up over $3 to more than $80, its highest this year. CONTEXT
The Houthi armed movement that took control of most of Yemen over the past decade has been attacking shipping at the mouth of the Red Sea - one of the world's busiest trade lanes - since October. The attacks have forced shippers to change course and take longer routes. The Houthis say their attacks have been a show of support for Palestinians under siege by Israel in Hamas-governed Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Sea
- U.S.
- Iran
- Israel
- Biden
- Middle East
- Yemen
- Washington
- Gaza
- London
- Joe Biden
- Houthi
- Palestinians
- Britain
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Israeli tanks, missiles strike Gaza in offensive against Hamas
UN rights chief warns of ‘dehumanization’ of Palestinians amid West Bank violence as Gaza crisis deepens
London stocks set for weekly gains as miners lift
Displaced Palestinians flood a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre
"Honest dialogue, sincere diplomacy preferred path to resolve differences": PM Modi on conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza